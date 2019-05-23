Margie Parker Thomas
NASHVILLE - Margie Parker Thomas, 71, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019. She was born in Nash County November 27, 1947 to the late Otha Junior Parker and Mamie Lindsey Parker.
Margie loved her family and her fur buddy, Chloe. She was a member of Barnes Hill OFW Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Thomas and a brother, Leon Parker.
She is survived by daughters Annette Baker, Teresa Davenport (Larry); grandchildren Samantha Davenport, Justin Davenport, Amber Baker; brother, Danny Parker (Betty Sue) and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 7:00 - 8:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Cornerstone Funeral Home with Rev. Dick Singleton and Rev. Robert Langley officiating. Burial will follow at Parker Family Cemetery in Nashville.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on May 23, 2019