ROCKY MOUNT - Marie May Braswell, age 99, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Born in Nash County, NC on September 11, 1919, she was the daughter of the late Charlie May and Maude Julia Fisher May. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James "Jimmy" Braswell; great-grandson, Jimmie Slape; brother, Charles B. May; and sisters, Francis Delamar and Elsie Hill.



Marie was a devoted member of First United Methodist Church and loved her church beyond words. She retired as Church Administrator where she worked for 38 years. Marie also served as Church Membership Secretary for approximately 25 years and Sunday School Pre-School Coordinator for 33 years. During the years she served off and on she was a member of the UMW and held various offices in the circle. For 20 years, Marie served on the board of trustees, member care chairman, a nursing home visitor, a longtime member of the William Whitehead Sunday School class where she served as president. She was a member of the NC Methodist Conference Fund for hunger/human need committee. Marie was a member of the Business & Professional Women's Organization in the State and Local branch. She also was a member of the Tar River Orchestra & Chorus League in her past. Marie loved life and people with a great desire to serve, encourage, and make life more pleasant for others that they might strive harder to attain goals. After retirement she became a regular volunteer in the office. It was always very important that she be a part of the life of her church which she loved dearly. Her family came first, for she was there always when there was a need. Marie was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.



Marie leaves behind to cherish her memory, daughters, Lynda Hile and husband, Bill and Beverly Rackley. She is also survived by grandchildren, Jim Slape and wife, Trish, Dee Slape and wife, Cristi, Randy Hile and wife, Tara, Melissa McClure and husband, Ray, and Chris Rackley and wife, Melinda; and great-grandchildren, William Slape, Gabrielle Slape, Nicholas Slape, Zach Slape, Hallie Hile, Al McClure, Faith Rackley, and Sebastian Rackley.



A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 2:00 PM at First United Methodist Church, 100 S. Church Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 with Rev. Jim Bell officiating. The family will receive friends and relatives on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 100 S. Church Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting

