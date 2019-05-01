Marie Perry Faucette Odom
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - Marie Perry Faucette Odom, age 96, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Born in Nash County, NC on February 12, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Elmer Gray Perry and Linda Mae Pittman Perry. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Clinton Faucette; second husband, Jimmy Odom; brother, Victor Perry; daughter, Linda Faucette Dudley; and sister-in-law, JoAnn Perry.
Marie was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Rocky Mount and Trinity Tabernacle in Virginia Beach. She loved people and enjoyed having company in her home. Marie also loved to fish. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Marie leaves behind to cherish her memory, grandchildren, Michael Dudley and wife, Latrecia and Clinton Dudley and wife, Sabrina; great-grandchildren, Isaiah Dudley, Kyler Hern, and Jordan Dudley; brother, John Carlton "Carlie" Perry; sisters, Jeanette Zyzak and husband, John, and Joyce Carpenter and husband, Robert; and nine nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Rev. Dr. Robert Carpenter and Pastor Brandon Dees officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. The family will receive friends and relatives on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.
Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on May 1, 2019