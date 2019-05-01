Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Perry Faucette Odom. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Send Flowers Obituary

Marie Perry Faucette Odom



VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - Marie Perry Faucette Odom, age 96, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Born in Nash County, NC on February 12, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Elmer Gray Perry and Linda Mae Pittman Perry. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Clinton Faucette; second husband, Jimmy Odom; brother, Victor Perry; daughter, Linda Faucette Dudley; and sister-in-law, JoAnn Perry.



Marie was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Rocky Mount and Trinity Tabernacle in Virginia Beach. She loved people and enjoyed having company in her home. Marie also loved to fish. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her.



Marie leaves behind to cherish her memory, grandchildren, Michael Dudley and wife, Latrecia and Clinton Dudley and wife, Sabrina; great-grandchildren, Isaiah Dudley, Kyler Hern, and Jordan Dudley; brother, John Carlton "Carlie" Perry; sisters, Jeanette Zyzak and husband, John, and Joyce Carpenter and husband, Robert; and nine nieces and nephews.



A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Rev. Dr. Robert Carpenter and Pastor Brandon Dees officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. The family will receive friends and relatives on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

Marie Perry Faucette OdomVIRGINIA BEACH, VA - Marie Perry Faucette Odom, age 96, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Born in Nash County, NC on February 12, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Elmer Gray Perry and Linda Mae Pittman Perry. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Clinton Faucette; second husband, Jimmy Odom; brother, Victor Perry; daughter, Linda Faucette Dudley; and sister-in-law, JoAnn Perry.Marie was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Rocky Mount and Trinity Tabernacle in Virginia Beach. She loved people and enjoyed having company in her home. Marie also loved to fish. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her.Marie leaves behind to cherish her memory, grandchildren, Michael Dudley and wife, Latrecia and Clinton Dudley and wife, Sabrina; great-grandchildren, Isaiah Dudley, Kyler Hern, and Jordan Dudley; brother, John Carlton "Carlie" Perry; sisters, Jeanette Zyzak and husband, John, and Joyce Carpenter and husband, Robert; and nine nieces and nephews.A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Rev. Dr. Robert Carpenter and Pastor Brandon Dees officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. The family will receive friends and relatives on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on May 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close