Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion Eugene "Porky" Proctor. View Sign Service Information Carlisle Funeral Home 701 Hospital Drive Tarboro , NC 27886 (252)-823-0211 Send Flowers Obituary





TARBORO - Marion is a Lifelong resident of Tarboro NC and passed away at the age of 70, at his home on October 4, 2019 after a short illness. He was a former sergeant in the Edgecombe County Sheriff's department for 12 years. He was the first Edgecombe county EMS coordinator/ Fire Marshal which he also was a part of the implemented 911 for Edgecombe County. He became a nurse and worked in various nursing positions. Then taught at Edgecombe Community College until his retirement.



He is predeceased in death by his parents Charles and Annie Bell Walston Proctor, brothers Charlie Jr and Bobby, sister Sylvia Proctor Higgins.



He is survived by his wife Mary Wick Proctor of Tarboro, sons Matthew and Nicholis (Carolyn) of Greenville and grandson Micheal Proctor, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends and family at his home in Tarboro on Sunday and Monday October 6 and 7 th from the hours of 11 am until 4 pm at 106 Brandon Avenue, Tarboro NC 27886.



A memorial service will be announced at a later date.



Arrangements are by Carlisle Funeral Home, Inc., of Tarboro. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting

Marion Eugene "Porky" ProctorTARBORO - Marion is a Lifelong resident of Tarboro NC and passed away at the age of 70, at his home on October 4, 2019 after a short illness. He was a former sergeant in the Edgecombe County Sheriff's department for 12 years. He was the first Edgecombe county EMS coordinator/ Fire Marshal which he also was a part of the implemented 911 for Edgecombe County. He became a nurse and worked in various nursing positions. Then taught at Edgecombe Community College until his retirement.He is predeceased in death by his parents Charles and Annie Bell Walston Proctor, brothers Charlie Jr and Bobby, sister Sylvia Proctor Higgins.He is survived by his wife Mary Wick Proctor of Tarboro, sons Matthew and Nicholis (Carolyn) of Greenville and grandson Micheal Proctor, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends and family at his home in Tarboro on Sunday and Monday October 6 and 7 th from the hours of 11 am until 4 pm at 106 Brandon Avenue, Tarboro NC 27886.A memorial service will be announced at a later date.Arrangements are by Carlisle Funeral Home, Inc., of Tarboro. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting www.carlislefuneralhome.com . As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Oct. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close