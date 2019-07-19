Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Bandy Perry. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Visitation 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM Englewood United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall Funeral service 3:00 PM Englewood United Methodist Church 300 S. Circle Dr. Rocky Mount , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Martha Bandy Perry



RED OAK - Martha Bandy Perry, age 53, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. She was born in Nash County, NC on March 19, 1966. She was the daughter of her late father Edgar "Ed" Franklin Bandy and Tonya Pennington Bandy. She is also preceded in death by her father-in-law, Donald Perry.



Martha was a graduate of Rocky Mount Senior High and North Carolina State University with a BS in Animal Science. She worked at Riverside Veterinary Hospital for 29 years. In addition to that she was a previous adjunct Faculty at Nash Community College. Horses and other animals were a big part of Martha's life. She had a passion for horses and began showing horses at the age of 5 and continued her whole life with great success. Martha taught many students and trained horses in all aspects of horsemanship. She enjoyed attending nieces' and nephews' ball games. Martha loved Christmas, painting and spending time with family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Martha leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband of 22 years, Donald Modis Perry of Red Oak; mother, Tonya Pennington Bandy; sisters, Elizabeth Bandy Cockrell (Craig) of Wilmington, Susan Bandy Leonard (Mike) of Nashville, Mary Bandy Simpson of Rocky Mount, and sister-in-law, Crystal Perry of Sims; numerous nieces and nephews, Thomas Sykes (Irina), Charles Simpson, Dr. Dillon Cockrell (Kristen), Emory Sykes, Ashley Simpson, Susannah Sykes, Luke Cockrell, Bradley Williams (Mamie), Zachary Williams and Wyatt Williams; great-nieces and nephews, Nolan Sykes, Maya Sykes, Bradley Williams, and her mother-in-law Wanda Gail Perry of Sims. She will also be deeply missed by her aunts and uncles, Harry and Mary Daughtry of Goldsboro, Robert Pennington of Rocky Mount, Louise Page of Rocky Mount, among other aunts and uncles, along with many loving cousins.



A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Englewood United Methodist Church, 300 S. Circle Dr., Rocky Mount, NC 27804, with Pastor Terry Williams officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. Visitation with the family will be from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM prior to the service in the Englewood United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.



Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to a .



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

