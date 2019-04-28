Martha "Dot" Bullock Armstrong
ROCKY MOUNT - Martha "Dot" Bullock Armstrong, age 82 died April 24, 2019.
Funeral 1:00 PM, Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Mt. Pisgah Presbyterian Church, Rocky Mount. Interment, Northeastern Cemetery, Rocky Mount. Visitation 5-7 PM, Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Mt. Pisgah Presbyterian Church, Rocky Mount.
Surviving: children, Sharon Armstrong-Wooten (Ricky) of Garner and Donald Rainer Armstrong (Monique) of Raleigh; grandson, Joshua McLaurin; sister, Mittie Miller (Earl) of Tarboro; brother, Lewis Bullock (Frances) of Charlotte; sister-In-law, Doris Bullock; cousin who was like a brother; Guyon Davis (Ella) of Rocky Mount; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives & friends.
A Service of Love and Dignity provided by William Toney's Funeral Home, Spring Hope.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Apr. 28, 2019