Rocky Mount Telegram

Martha Bullock "Dot" Armstrong (1936 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Bullock "Dot" Armstrong.
Service Information
William Toney’s Funeral Home
516 S. Poplar St.
Spring Hope, NC
27882
(252)-478-3164
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mt. Pisgah Presbyterian Church,
Rocky Mount., NC
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Pisgah Presbyterian Church,
Rocky Mount, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Martha "Dot" Bullock Armstrong

ROCKY MOUNT - Martha "Dot" Bullock Armstrong, age 82 died April 24, 2019.

Funeral 1:00 PM, Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Mt. Pisgah Presbyterian Church, Rocky Mount. Interment, Northeastern Cemetery, Rocky Mount. Visitation 5-7 PM, Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Mt. Pisgah Presbyterian Church, Rocky Mount.

Surviving: children, Sharon Armstrong-Wooten (Ricky) of Garner and Donald Rainer Armstrong (Monique) of Raleigh; grandson, Joshua McLaurin; sister, Mittie Miller (Earl) of Tarboro; brother, Lewis Bullock (Frances) of Charlotte; sister-In-law, Doris Bullock; cousin who was like a brother; Guyon Davis (Ella) of Rocky Mount; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives & friends.

A Service of Love and Dignity provided by William Toney's Funeral Home, Spring Hope.

As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Apr. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.