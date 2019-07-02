Martha Raye Matthews
NASHVILLE - Martha Raye Matthews, 77, passed away June 30, 2019. She was born October 23, 1941 in Nash County to the late Arthur and Carrie Cook Vanhook. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by grandson, Colby Tanner Winstead; brothers, Garland and John Vanhook; sisters, Rachel Norfleet, Evelyn Turner, Lottie Hendricks, Velma Rowland, Jeanette Hollifield.
Raye is survived by her husband Jimmy Matthews; sons, Paul Matthews(Tina), Johnny Matthews(Angela); daughter, Wendy Winstead(Kirby); grandchildren, Joshua and Brooke Matthews; step grandchildren, Heather Faucette, Dustin Ellis, Matt and Chris Boone; sisters Faye Edwards and Shirley Overton(Jimmy); sisters in law, Patsy Griffin, Barbara Faulkner(PJ), and Lib Matthews.
Visitation will be held 7-8:30pm on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11am on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Coggin officiating. Burial will follow the service at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Cornerstone Funeral Home, 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on July 2, 2019