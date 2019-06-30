Marvin Anthony "Tony" Stephens
ROCKY MOUNT - Marvin Anthony "Tony" Stephens, age 70, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019. Born in Nash County, NC on October 31, 1948, he was the son of the late Ruby Stephens. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Bobby Stephens and two sisters, Joyce Stephens Crisp and Shirley Stephens Joyner.
Tony leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife, Susan Stephens, daughters, Rhonda Stephens Cooper (Alaric) and Tonya Stephens Price (Brandon). He is also survived by four grandchildren, one great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Johnson Funeral Home with the funeral service following at 2:00 PM in the Chapel. Burial will follow at Mill Branch Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 661 English Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on June 30, 2019