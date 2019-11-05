|
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
5:00 PM
Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Entombment
Following Services
Rocky Mount Memorial Park Garden Mausoleum
Marvin Talton Harrell, Sr.
ROCKY MOUNT - Marvin Talton Harrell, Sr., age 85, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Born in Nash County, NC on July 1, 1934, he was the son of the late Johnny Harrell and Betsy Jackson Harrell.
He was also preceded in death by his wives, Peggy Blanford Harrell, Martha Brickhouse Harrell and Charlotte Ferrell Harrell; brothers, Grover Harrell and Tommy Harrell; and sisters, Lula Mae Tharrington and Nita Harrell.
Marvin served three tours in the Vietnam War as a Sergeant 1st Class Crew Chief Aircraft Mechanic. He became an Ordained Minister and served several years as the Assistant Pastor at Grace Baptist Church in Columbus, GA. Marvin was a member of Englewood Baptist Church and a man of great faith who loved his family and his church family. His life was filled with happiness, love, and the joy of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Marvin leaves behind to cherish his memory, Marvin Harrell, Jr. and wife, Vicki, of Bel Air, MD; and daughter, Ann Robinson and husband, Tom, of Rocky Mount; step-son, Earnie Eason, Jr. and wife, Courtney, of Nashville. He is also survived by grandchildren, April Harrell Warner and husband, Adam, Matthew Harrell and wife, Lindsey, Thomas Robinson, Jr. and wife, Brooke; Joshua, Jonathan, and Emily Eason; great-grandchildren, Autumn, Noah, Isla, Julia, Violet, Benjamin, Rosaleigh, Jade, Landen, Tanner, Conner, and Raylan; brother, Bennie Harrell and wife, Carol, of Dortches; sisters, Irene Casto of Rocky Mount, Christine Peace and husband, Doug, of Spring Hope, and Helen Raynor of Rocky Mount; dear friend, Shirley Ellis; caregiver, Ann Baines; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Englewood Baptist Church, 1350 S. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 with the Dr. Michael Cloer officiating. Entombment will follow the service at Rocky Mount Memorial Park Garden Mausoleum.
The family will receive friends and relatives on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.
Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Englewood Baptist Church, 1350 S. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.
Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Nov. 5, 2019
