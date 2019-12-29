Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary D. Joyner. View Sign Service Information Johnson Funeral Home 661 ENGLISH RD Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-937-8886 Graveside service 3:00 PM Rocky Mount Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary





ROCKY MOUNT - Mary D. Joyner, 90, passed away early on December 28th, 2019 with her family by her side. Mary was affectionately known as "The Cake Lady" and was baking up until a few months ago. Born September 30th, 1929 in Nash County; she was the daughter of the late Daniel T. Davis and Effie Mae Davis. Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Edward L. Joyner. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister Ruby



Left to cherish her memory are her sons: Edward "Buddy Jr." and wife Gail of Rocky Mount, NC, Ronald Joyner and wife Judy of Rocky Mount, NC, and David Joyner and wife Belinda of Cary, NC. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Beth Joyner, Mark Joyner, David Joyner, Amy Bobbitt and husband Steve, Kelly Massenburg, Jessica Surles and husband Deldrick, Lauren McKendrie and husband George (Mac) Jenkins, and Austin Joyner. She is survived by six great-grandchildren: Peyton Joyner, Eli Surles, Noah Bobbitt, Emma Bobbitt, Colin Jenkins, and Langdon Jenkins. Additionally, she is survived by her two brothers: Daniel Davis and Alexander Davis.



A graveside service will be held at Rocky Mount Memorial Park on Tuesday, December 31st, 2019 at 3:00pm with Ashley Thomas officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Kitty Askins Hospice Center located at 2402 Wayne Memorial Drive Goldsboro, NC in her honor. The family will receive condolences at the Joyner home at 2573 Oak Level Road, Rocky Mount, NC.



Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 661 English Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.

