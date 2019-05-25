Mary Elizabeth "Mae Lizzie" Lucas
ROCKY MOUNT - Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Mae Lizzie" Lucas, 83, of Rocky Mount, North Carolina died on May 23, 2019.
She is survived by; her husband, James Lucas; three daughters, Sylvia Grant (Thomas), Cynthia Weaver (Pete), and Samanthia Phillips (Lamatric); six grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Visitation for Mrs. Lucas will be held from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Monday, May 27, 2019 with the Funeral immediately at 11:00 AM at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 702 Raleigh Blvd, Rocky Mount, NC. The burial will take place on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Gardens of Gethsemane.
Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home, 325 Nash Street, Rocky Mount, NC.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on May 25, 2019