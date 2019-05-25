Rocky Mount Telegram

Mary Elizabeth "Mae Lizzie" Lucas

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Elizabeth "Mae Lizzie" Lucas.
Service Information
H.D. Pope Funeral Home - Roanoke Rapids
520 Smith Church St.
Roanoke Rapids, NC
27870
(252)-535-1228
Visitation
Monday, May 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
702 Raleigh Blvd
Rocky Mount, NC
View Map
Funeral
Monday, May 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
702 Raleigh Blvd
Rocky Mount, NC
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Gardens of Gethsemane
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mary Elizabeth "Mae Lizzie" Lucas

ROCKY MOUNT - Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Mae Lizzie" Lucas, 83, of Rocky Mount, North Carolina died on May 23, 2019.

She is survived by; her husband, James Lucas; three daughters, Sylvia Grant (Thomas), Cynthia Weaver (Pete), and Samanthia Phillips (Lamatric); six grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.

A Visitation for Mrs. Lucas will be held from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Monday, May 27, 2019 with the Funeral immediately at 11:00 AM at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 702 Raleigh Blvd, Rocky Mount, NC. The burial will take place on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Gardens of Gethsemane.

Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home, 325 Nash Street, Rocky Mount, NC.

As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on May 25, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.