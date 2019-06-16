Mary Elizabeth Richardson
ROCKY MOUNT - Ms. Mary Elizabeth Richardson, 82, of Rocky Mount, North Carolina died on June 8, 2019.
Mary was employed by the former Carolina (United/Sprint) Telephone Company where she later retired. She was a member of Truth Tabernacle Ministries where she served on the Mother's Board.
She is survived by daughter, Debra Benifield of Chicago, IL; son, David of Rocky Mount ,NC, 5 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; three God-Children, Pastor Reginald Silver, Minister Robin Dunn, and Javan Richardson.
A Visitation will be held for Ms. Richardson on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm in the Chapel of H.D. Pope Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Truth Tabernacle Ministries,704 Arlington Street in Rocky Mount, NC with Bishop Haywood L. Parker officiating. The Entombment will immediately follow the service in the Gardens of Gethsemane.
