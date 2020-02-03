Mary Lee Green Denton
NASHVILLE - Mary Lee Green Denton, 78, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020. She was born in Nash County September 2, 1941 to the late Rayford and Patsy Baker Green. Mary loved her family and shopping. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sons Dwayne Denton and Danny Denton, a grandson, Blake Denton and a brother Jake Green.
She is survived by grandchildren Devin Denton (Lauren), Brittney Jones, Alanna Denton, Dana Curtis (Jonathan); great grandchildren Leah Curtis, Fallon Curtis, and a fur buddy, Princess.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 5:00 PM at Cornerstone Funeral Home.
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Feb. 3, 2020