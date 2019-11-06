Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Louis Armstrong. View Sign Service Information Calling hours 10:30 AM Pinetops Baptist Church 710 W. Hamlet Street Pinetops , NC View Map Send Flowers Funeral service 10:30 AM Pinetops Baptist Church 710 W. Hamlet Street Pinetops , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Louis Armstrong



NORTH WALES, PA. - Mary Louis Armstrong, age 93, of North Wales, PA, formerly of South Weymouth, MA and Pinetops, NC, went to her eternal home to be with her Lord on Friday, November 1, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Warren D. Armstrong, Sr. with whom she shared over 50 years of marriage.



Born April 24, 1926 in Snow Hill, NC. She was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Francis Gay.



She was a member of First Baptist Church in Weymouth, MA and Pinetops Baptist Church, Pinetops, NC, where she volunteered as a Sunday School teacher, VBS teacher and visited homebound church members. Louise enjoyed cooking, baking and crafts. Her true passion was her family and she cherished the times they spent together.



Louise is survived by her sons William R. Delano and his wife Mercy, of Wareham, MA, W. David Armstrong Jr. and his wife Bekky, of Sellersville, PA; grandchildren Jason Delano and his wife Amy of CT, Rebecca J. Radcliffe and her husband Jon of NC, Jonathan D. Armstrong and his wife Rebecca of PA, Benjamin J. Armstrong and his wife Jill of PA: great grandchildren Grace D. and Charity I. Armstrong, and Jordyn F. and Jonathan S. Radcliffe; sisters Laura Mae Gay and Ruby E. Webb of Pinetops, NC and a brother Joseph E. Gay of Tarboro, NC. She is also survived by numerous step grandchildren, foster great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.



Family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service at 10:30 AM on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Pinetops Baptist Church, 710 W. Hamlet Street, Pinetops, NC 27864. Condolences may be expressed to the family at 10:00 AM.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Louise's name may be made to either Pinetops Baptist Church at the address above or Man in the Mirror, 1375 State Road 436 Casselberry, FL 32707, make check out to Man in the Mirror (PAGPN in the memo line).



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

