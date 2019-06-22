Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Louise Whitley Daughtridge. View Sign Service Information Elm Grove Baptist Church 2385 Old Bailey Hwy Nashville, NC 27856 Service 11:00 AM Elm Grove Baptist Church 2385 Old Bailey Highway Nashville , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Louise Whitley Daughtridge



NASHVILLE - Mary Louise Whitley Daughtridge, 87, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.



She was a devoted wife, mother, and "granny" who always said she was fortunate enough to be born in a wonderful family who had love for everyone and whom enjoyed helping others.



Mary Louise, (Myrt), grew up on the family farm in rural Nash County. She was a graduate of Benvenue High School where she was also one of their first female bus drivers. She possessed an entrepreneurial spirit and later became a self-employed accountant. She loved life and kept herself busy enjoying many things such as fishing, raising fowl, gardening, cooking and making homemade ice cream, puzzles, and playing Chinese checkers.



Mary Louise had an unconditional love for her family and friends and enjoyed hosting large annual September meals where one could always hear her say, "sure, bring a friend, the more the merrier!"



She was preceded in death by her parents, Ethel Joyner Whitley and Paul David Whitley; husband, Paul; sister Vivian Viverette; and brothers, Paul David and Charles Henry Whitley.



She is survived by her sons, David (Debbie), Joe (Joni), Steve (Allison); daughter Mary Catherine Edwards (Matt); grandchildren, Billy (Katrina), Ashley Cox (Jerry), Megan, Victoria and Alexandria Edwards; great-grandchildren Ryan, Braxton, Gracie, and Brittany; goddaughters, Yvonne Jones and Rebecca Mullinax, along with a host of friends and extended relatives.



Services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Elm Grove Baptist Church, 2385 Old Bailey Highway, Nashville NC 27856. A lunch reception for friends and family will follow at Elm Grove Community Building.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to either Nash Community College Foundation (memo: Benvenue Alumni Scholarship Fund) Attn: Pam Ballew, Foundation Director, PO Box 7488 Rocky Mount, NC 27804 or Nash County Community Paramedic Program, Attn: Scott Strufe 120 West Washington St, Ste 1102, Nashville NC 27856.



You may share your memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

