Mary Margaret Bulluck Herrington
ROCKY MOUNT - Mary Margaret Bulluck Herrington, age 71, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Born in Nash County, NC on September 6, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Elliot Spencer Bulluck and Betty Ann Hufham Strickland.
Mary Margaret was a member of First United Methodist Church. After raising her family, she went back to school at Nash Community College to earn her nursing degree. She worked at Nash General Hospital and retired from The Fountains at The Albemarle in Tarboro as a Registered Nurse. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and will be missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Mary Margaret leaves behind to cherish her memory, husband of 51 years, Charlie David Herrington, Sr.; son, Charlie "Chad" David Herrington, Jr. and wife, Lena; and daughter, Kimberley Herrington Whitley and husband, Don. She is also survived by grandchildren, Kelsee Whitley Johnson and husband, Jared, Trey Whitley, Connor Whitley, Levi Whitley, David Herrington, Olivia Herrington, Emma Herrington, and Samuel Herrington; and other special family members.
A Special Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
A Private Family Celebration of Mary Margaret's Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 930 B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834 or Duke Cancer Research, 710 West Main Street, Suite 200, Durham, NC 27701.
Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Nov. 14, 2019