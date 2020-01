Pastor Mary Parker BarnesROCKY MOUNT - Pastor Mary Parker Barnes, 89, died peacefully in the comfort of her home in Rocky Mount, NC on January 9th, 2020. A visitation will be held on January 17, 2020 from 6:00-8:00pm at the Rocky Mount Deliverance Evangelistic Center located at 1329 Dogwood Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC. Funeral service will take place at 12:00pm at Ebenezer Baptist Church 703 West Raleigh Boulevard, Rocky Mount, NC.She was born on June 17, 1930 to Elijah Horne and Mary Harper. She was a member of the Rocky Mount Deliverance Evangelistic Center where she served as the pastor for 56 years. She was a graduate of G. W. Carver High School in Pinetops, NC. She received her doctorate of theology from the Amora Deliverance Theological Institute. She was a pioneer having been the first African American woman to pastor a church in the Rocky Mount area.Dr. Mary Parker Barnes leaves to cherish her memory her husband Eddie L. Barnes of the home; two daughters, Jennifer Annette Avent (Dennis), Angelas Patrice Taylor (Michael); one aunt Lucy Ricks of Rocky Mount; 7 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.She is preceded in death by her first husband George Parker and granddaughter Jessica K. Barnes.Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral HomeAs published in the Rocky Mount Telegram