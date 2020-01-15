Pastor Mary Parker Barnes
ROCKY MOUNT - Pastor Mary Parker Barnes, 89, died peacefully in the comfort of her home in Rocky Mount, NC on January 9th, 2020. A visitation will be held on January 17, 2020 from 6:00-8:00pm at the Rocky Mount Deliverance Evangelistic Center located at 1329 Dogwood Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC. Funeral service will take place at 12:00pm at Ebenezer Baptist Church 703 West Raleigh Boulevard, Rocky Mount, NC.
She was born on June 17, 1930 to Elijah Horne and Mary Harper. She was a member of the Rocky Mount Deliverance Evangelistic Center where she served as the pastor for 56 years. She was a graduate of G. W. Carver High School in Pinetops, NC. She received her doctorate of theology from the Amora Deliverance Theological Institute. She was a pioneer having been the first African American woman to pastor a church in the Rocky Mount area.
Dr. Mary Parker Barnes leaves to cherish her memory her husband Eddie L. Barnes of the home; two daughters, Jennifer Annette Avent (Dennis), Angelas Patrice Taylor (Michael); one aunt Lucy Ricks of Rocky Mount; 7 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her first husband George Parker and granddaughter Jessica K. Barnes.
Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Jan. 15, 2020