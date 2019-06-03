Mary Proctor Crocker
ROCKY MOUNT - Mary Proctor Crocker age 84 went home to be with the Lord on May 30, 2019. Mary was born September 19, 1934 to the late John Rufus Proctor and Nannie Elizabeth Stallings Proctor. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Fred Thomas Crocker; brother, Marshall Proctor and sister, Alma Ruth Proctor Crocker.
A woman of great faith, Mary was a member of Nashville Baptist Church where she and Fred enjoyed many years of active membership. Mary loved her church and her church family. She was a long-time member of North Rocky Mount Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir and held other positions.
Mary worked for many years at the North Rocky Mount Baptist Church Day Care as a teacher and dietician. She managed the Choosey Chicken restaurant at Tarrytown Mall for several years and also worked at Bonanza Restaurant and Kerr Drugs.
Mary is survived by daughter, Joyce Crocker Reid, son John Thomas (Tommy) and wife Julie; grandchildren, Mary Reid Nicks and husband Robert, Spencer Crocker and McKenzie Crocker; great grandson, Holden Nicks; brothers-in-law, Herbert Crocker and wife Gloria, Donald Crocker and wife Ellen; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary loved her family and she loved Jesus. She will be remembered as the Best Mama, the Best Grandma, and the best Granny.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 1:00 at Nashville Baptist Church with Reverend J. Kenneth Byrd, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service.
Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Nashville Baptist Church or a .
