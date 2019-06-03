Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Proctor Crocker. View Sign Service Information Johnson Funeral Home 661 ENGLISH RD Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-937-8886 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Nashville Baptist Church Service 1:00 PM Nashville Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary





ROCKY MOUNT - Mary Proctor Crocker age 84 went home to be with the Lord on May 30, 2019. Mary was born September 19, 1934 to the late John Rufus Proctor and Nannie Elizabeth Stallings Proctor. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Fred Thomas Crocker; brother, Marshall Proctor and sister, Alma Ruth Proctor Crocker.



A woman of great faith, Mary was a member of Nashville Baptist Church where she and Fred enjoyed many years of active membership. Mary loved her church and her church family. She was a long-time member of North Rocky Mount Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir and held other positions.



Mary worked for many years at the North Rocky Mount Baptist Church Day Care as a teacher and dietician. She managed the Choosey Chicken restaurant at Tarrytown Mall for several years and also worked at Bonanza Restaurant and Kerr Drugs.



Mary is survived by daughter, Joyce Crocker Reid, son John Thomas (Tommy) and wife Julie; grandchildren, Mary Reid Nicks and husband Robert, Spencer Crocker and McKenzie Crocker; great grandson, Holden Nicks; brothers-in-law, Herbert Crocker and wife Gloria, Donald Crocker and wife Ellen; and many nieces and nephews.



Mary loved her family and she loved Jesus. She will be remembered as the Best Mama, the Best Grandma, and the best Granny.



A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 1:00 at Nashville Baptist Church with Reverend J. Kenneth Byrd, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service.



Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Nashville Baptist Church or a .



Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 661 English Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting

Mary Proctor CrockerROCKY MOUNT - Mary Proctor Crocker age 84 went home to be with the Lord on May 30, 2019. Mary was born September 19, 1934 to the late John Rufus Proctor and Nannie Elizabeth Stallings Proctor. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Fred Thomas Crocker; brother, Marshall Proctor and sister, Alma Ruth Proctor Crocker.A woman of great faith, Mary was a member of Nashville Baptist Church where she and Fred enjoyed many years of active membership. Mary loved her church and her church family. She was a long-time member of North Rocky Mount Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir and held other positions.Mary worked for many years at the North Rocky Mount Baptist Church Day Care as a teacher and dietician. She managed the Choosey Chicken restaurant at Tarrytown Mall for several years and also worked at Bonanza Restaurant and Kerr Drugs.Mary is survived by daughter, Joyce Crocker Reid, son John Thomas (Tommy) and wife Julie; grandchildren, Mary Reid Nicks and husband Robert, Spencer Crocker and McKenzie Crocker; great grandson, Holden Nicks; brothers-in-law, Herbert Crocker and wife Gloria, Donald Crocker and wife Ellen; and many nieces and nephews.Mary loved her family and she loved Jesus. She will be remembered as the Best Mama, the Best Grandma, and the best Granny.A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 1:00 at Nashville Baptist Church with Reverend J. Kenneth Byrd, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service.Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Nashville Baptist Church or a .Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 661 English Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.johnsonfuneralsandcremations.com . As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on June 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Map/Directions Johnson Funeral Home Rocky Mount , NC (252) 937-8886 Donations