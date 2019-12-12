Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Woodard Grant Goodwin. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Sunset Avenue Baptist Church 3732 Sunset Ave. Rocky Mount , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary





ROCKY MOUNT - Mary Woodard Grant Goodwin, age 98, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019. Born in Wilson, NC on February 6, 1921, she was the daughter of the late John Henry Grant and Florence Woodard. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Everett Goodwin; great-grandson, Alex Ferrell; and sister, Margaret Grant O'Neal.



Mary retired from the N.C. Forestry Service after 25 years of service. She was a member of Sunset Avenue Baptist Church. Mary was a devoted wife, mother and grandparent. She was also a devoted and active church member of Forest Hills Baptist Church in Wilson serving as Sunday School teacher, GA leader, Nursery leader and served on various committees. Upon their retirement to Emerald Isle, she was active in a local church there as well.



Mary leaves behind to cherish her memory, 3 daughters, Florence Goodwin Taylor and husband, Lonnie, of Raleigh, NC, Charlotte Goodwin Ferrell and husband, Earl, of Rocky Mount, NC and Deborah Goodwin of Columbia, NC. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, Terri Taylor, Stephanie Taylor, Mary Taylor Clarke, Ken Ferrell, Don Ferrell, Brian Mercer, and Lee Gallop; 19 great-grandchildren; and 5 great great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews who loved their "Aunt Woody"; and many other relatives and friends.



A Funeral Service to honor and celebrate the life of Mary will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Sunset Avenue Baptist Church, 3732 Sunset Ave., Rocky Mount, NC 27804, with Dr. Robin Fisher officiating. Burial will follow the service at Maplewood Cemetery in Wilson. The family will receive friends and relatives on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home and other times at the home of Charlotte Ferrell.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sunset Avenue Baptist Church, Lottie Moon Christmas Offering, 3732 Sunset Ave., Rocky Mount, NC 27804.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting

