Mattie Louise Bess
PINETOPS - Mattie Louise Bess, 73, Pinetops, NC, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019.
The funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Pine Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 502 East Pine Street, Pinetops, NC. A public visitation will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 1:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Stevens Funeral Home, 1820 Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkway, Wilson, NC.
Arrangements are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 1820 Martin Luther King,Jr. Parkway, Wilson, NC. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Sept. 12, 2019