Rocky Mount Telegram

Mattie Louise Bess

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mattie Louise Bess.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mattie Louise Bess

PINETOPS - Mattie Louise Bess, 73, Pinetops, NC, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019.

The funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Pine Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 502 East Pine Street, Pinetops, NC. A public visitation will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 1:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Stevens Funeral Home, 1820 Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkway, Wilson, NC.

Arrangements are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 1820 Martin Luther King,Jr. Parkway, Wilson, NC. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Sept. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.