Mavis Parker Bennett
WHITAKERS - Mavis Parker Bennett, 92, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019. She was born December 4, 1926 in Wilson County. She was the daughter of the late Baxter and Katie Minchew Parker. Mavis loved her family, Senior Adult Sunday School class and gardening. She was a charter member of Salem Community Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by sisters Carrie Plott and Beatrice Pitt; brother Bill Parker.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband Dwight Bennett of 70 years; sons Pete Bennett, Mike Bennett and wife Joy; daughter Eve Williams and husband Mike; grandchildren Billy Mansfield (Hazel), Melissa Pierce (Daniel), Jennifer Bennett, Bryan Bennett (Alex), Daniel Bennett (Ashley), Cassie Webb (Braxton) and Scott Williams; great grandchildren Taylor Bennett, McKensie Bennett, Brayden Pierce, Hannah Mansfield, Noah Mansfield, Ranen Marler, and Eva Marler.
Visitation with family and friends will be Monday, September 23, 2019 at Salem Community Baptist Church from 1:00-2:00 PM with funeral service following with Rev. Billy Webb officiating. Burial to follow at Bennett Family Cemetery.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Salem Community Baptist Church, 4502 Swift Creek School Road, Whitakers, NC 27891.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Bennett family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Sept. 22, 2019