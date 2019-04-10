Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maxine Warren House. View Sign





HOBGOOD - Maxine Warren House, affectionately known as "Mama" and "Grandmama" went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Fountains at the Albemarle in Tarboro. She fought a courageous battle with Alzheimer's.



She was born Elvis Maxine Warren in 1929 to the late Harvey and Lillian Warren of Speed. She had a wonderful childhood and graduated from Tarboro High School and attended East Carolina Teacher's College. Maxine served for 38 years as Postmaster for the US Postal Service, mostly in Hobgood. She dearly loved the job as she could keep her finger on the pulse of the community.



Maxine has left all who knew her with a legacy of love. She created a home where memories will be cherished forever. Maxine found joy in serving her family, church, and community. She grew to love her many compassionate caregivers during the course of her illness.



In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband of 16 years, Charlie Vernon Cross, Jr. of Gates and her second husband of 39 years, Lynn Harrell House, Sr. of Hobgood.



She is survived by her current husband of 10 years, Frank T.



A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Hobgood United Methodist Church, with the Reverend Ron Elkins presiding. Burial will follow at Hobgood Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made directly to Hobgood United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 67, Hobgood, NC 27843 or online by visiting



The family would like to thank the staff at Fountains at the Albemarle and Kindred Hospice for their compassionate care during their mother's illness.



Letchworth-Sykes Funeral Service is handling the arrangements for the House family and online condolences can be directed to the family by visiting

Maxine Warren HouseHOBGOOD - Maxine Warren House, affectionately known as "Mama" and "Grandmama" went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Fountains at the Albemarle in Tarboro. She fought a courageous battle with Alzheimer's.She was born Elvis Maxine Warren in 1929 to the late Harvey and Lillian Warren of Speed. She had a wonderful childhood and graduated from Tarboro High School and attended East Carolina Teacher's College. Maxine served for 38 years as Postmaster for the US Postal Service, mostly in Hobgood. She dearly loved the job as she could keep her finger on the pulse of the community.Maxine has left all who knew her with a legacy of love. She created a home where memories will be cherished forever. Maxine found joy in serving her family, church, and community. She grew to love her many compassionate caregivers during the course of her illness.In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband of 16 years, Charlie Vernon Cross, Jr. of Gates and her second husband of 39 years, Lynn Harrell House, Sr. of Hobgood.She is survived by her current husband of 10 years, Frank T. Smith of Morehead City; her children, Beckie Cross Sykes and husband Phillip, Charles Warren Cross, Susan Cross Winslow, and Lynn Harrell House, Jr. and wife Beth; her grandchildren, Lauren Sykes Hales, Lillian Sykes Ashley and husband Dwight, Warren Cross and wife Elizabeth, Olivia Grace House, Lynn Harrell "Tripp" House, III, and Joshua Pylant and wife Jordan; and her great-grandchildren, Caroline Alexis Cross, Makayla Hope Cross, and Emma Grace Ashley.A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Hobgood United Methodist Church, with the Reverend Ron Elkins presiding. Burial will follow at Hobgood Cemetery.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made directly to Hobgood United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 67, Hobgood, NC 27843 or online by visiting www.tmcfunding.com/search then type Maxine House.The family would like to thank the staff at Fountains at the Albemarle and Kindred Hospice for their compassionate care during their mother's illness.Letchworth-Sykes Funeral Service is handling the arrangements for the House family and online condolences can be directed to the family by visiting www.letchworthsykesfs.com . As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Funeral Home Letchworth Funeral Home

101 W. 7th Street

Scotland Neck , NC 27874

(252) 826-2035 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close