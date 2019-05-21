Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Send Flowers Obituary

Melissa Barnette Marsigli



ROCKY MOUNT - Melissa Barnette Marsigli, age 51, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. She was born in Wilson County, NC on August 30, 1967.



Melissa was a nurse at UNC Health Care System for over 30 years. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister-in-law and friend and will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her, but her loving spirit will never be forgotten as she was everything to her family.



Melissa leaves behind to cherish her memory, husband, Dr. Eduardo Oscar Marsigli; and her son, Brandon James Driver and wife, Gwendolyn, of Raleigh. She is also survived by her parents, Joseph "Joe" Barnette and Thelma "Marie" Raper Barnette; Dr. Marsigli's sons, Jamie Marsigli and wife, Allison, Jeffrey Marsigli and wife, Nicole, Jonathan Marsigli, Joshua Marsigli all of Raleigh, Justin Marsigli of Corolla; sister-in-law, Karyl Marsigli of Rocky Mount; her hospital family at UNC Health Care System; and her beach family at Atlantic Beach.



A Celebration of Melissa's Life will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Lakeside Baptist Church, 1501 Sunset Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 with Dr. Jody Wright officiating. Following the service, the family will receive friends in the Sugg Foyer of the Kincheloe Building.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , National Direct Response Headquarters, 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016-9316; and the , 930 B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

Melissa Barnette MarsigliROCKY MOUNT - Melissa Barnette Marsigli, age 51, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. She was born in Wilson County, NC on August 30, 1967.Melissa was a nurse at UNC Health Care System for over 30 years. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister-in-law and friend and will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her, but her loving spirit will never be forgotten as she was everything to her family.Melissa leaves behind to cherish her memory, husband, Dr. Eduardo Oscar Marsigli; and her son, Brandon James Driver and wife, Gwendolyn, of Raleigh. She is also survived by her parents, Joseph "Joe" Barnette and Thelma "Marie" Raper Barnette; Dr. Marsigli's sons, Jamie Marsigli and wife, Allison, Jeffrey Marsigli and wife, Nicole, Jonathan Marsigli, Joshua Marsigli all of Raleigh, Justin Marsigli of Corolla; sister-in-law, Karyl Marsigli of Rocky Mount; her hospital family at UNC Health Care System; and her beach family at Atlantic Beach.A Celebration of Melissa's Life will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Lakeside Baptist Church, 1501 Sunset Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 with Dr. Jody Wright officiating. Following the service, the family will receive friends in the Sugg Foyer of the Kincheloe Building.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , National Direct Response Headquarters, 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016-9316; and the , 930 B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on May 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.