Melvin Broughton Holloman
NASHVILLE - Melvin Broughton Holloman, 76, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019. He was born in Greene County on May 17, 1943 to the late Richard Mayo and Mollie Rouse Holloman. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Connie Pate Holloman; brothers Richard "Shadow", Donnie and Fred Holloman. Melvin loved his family, especially spending time with his grandchildren, traveling, the outdoors and Coca Cola. He was a collector of antiques and old cars. He ran Bargain House Furniture for 30 years.
Left to cherish his memory are his sons Rod (Mazie), Hal (Lisa), Swane (Traci) Holloman of Rocky Mount; grandchildren Katherine (Dillion) Moore, Molly, Matthew, Hallee, Tyson and Conner Holloman, Grayson and Cassidy Baker; great-grandchild Mazie Kate Moore; brother Wayne Holloman of Greenville, NC; sisters Anne Grant and Kathy Driver of Wilson, NC.
Funeral service will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Cornerstone Funeral Home with Dr. Swane Holloman officiating. The family will receive friends and relatives from 12:00-1:00 pm prior to service and other times at 5316 Oak Level Road, Rocky Mount NC. Graveside service will follow immediately after the service at Rocky Mount Memorial Park.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to NASH Autism, 5441 West Mount Drive, Nashville, NC 27856 in honor of his grandson Conner Holloman.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to NASH Autism, 5441 West Mount Drive, Nashville, NC 27856 in honor of his grandson Conner Holloman.
