Michael E. Armstrong
ROCKY MOUNT - Michael E. Armstrong, age 77, passed away Thursday morning, Aug 22, 2019 at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh. Graveside services will take place at 2:00 pm, Sunday, Aug 25 at Pineview Cemetery, Rocky Mount. The family will receive friends 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Saturday, Aug 24 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3224 Woodlawn Rd., Rocky Mount, and other times at the home.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, James L. and IVan P. Armstrong, and a daughter, Kimberly Michelle "Missy" Armstrong.
He is survived by his wife of almost forty-six years, Priscilla Blanton Armstrong; children, Angela Finch Simmons (Steve) of Clayton, Lewis Carlton "Corky" Finch (Ruth) of Wilmington, and Michael Gray Armstrong (Katie) of Tampa; brother, James "Lindy" Armstrong of Rocky Mount; eleven grandchildren: Joshua Simmons, David Simmons (Amanda), Caitlin Lewis (Cody), Stephanie Simmons (Logan), Megan Barry (Joe), Cameron Finch (Taylor), Olivia Finch, Samuel Finch, Lauren Clark, Madison Armstrong, and Hailey Armstrong; twelve great-grandchildren with two more expected soon; along with a host of family friends and extended relatives.
Mike was a long time member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He was also a proud veteran having served honorably in the United States Air Force.
Services provided by Davis-Little Funerals. Online condolences may be sent to www.davislittlefunerals.com.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Aug. 23, 2019