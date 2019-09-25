Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michelle Manning (Morris) Robin. View Sign Service Information Davie Funeral Service 416 Valley Road Mocksville , NC 27028 (336)-751-3111 Send Flowers Obituary

Robin Michelle Manning (Morris)



MOCKSVILLE - Robin Michelle Manning (Morris), 63, of Mocksville, passed away on September 21, 2019 in Davie County.



Robin was born November 3, 1955 in Portsmouth Virginia, a daughter to Charles William Morris and Hazel Hunsucker Morris.



She attended schools in Virginia and later married Eric Manning. Robin was preceded in death by her father Charles, her husband Eric, daughter April Howard, sister Anna Morris and grandson Conner Lewis.



In life, Robin worked in customer service and was loved by many. She is survived by a large and loving family including her mother Hazel, her son Shawn Reynolds and his wife Carrie of Rocky Mount, daughter Christy Lewis and step-daughter Lisa Manning, both of Mocksville, brothers Billy and David Morris, sisters Connie McAuliffe and Cathy Jones. Grandchildren Damian Lewis, Devon Lewis, Gabriella Reynolds and Dacoda Lewis.



No funeral services are scheduled at this time. A remembrance gathering will be held in Rocky Mount, NC at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the funeral home to assist the family with funeral expenses.



