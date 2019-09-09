Mildred Annette Long
ROCKY MOUNT - Mildred Annette Long, age 79, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro, NC.
She is survived by her daughter, Lynette Browder of Fort Worth, Texas; and grandsons, Timothy Browder, Jr. and Travis Browder, both of New Bern.
Graveside service will take place at 11:00 am, Monday, September 9, 2019 at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the American Breast Cancer Foundation 10400 Little Patuxent Parkway, Suite 480 Columbia, MD 21044.
Arrangements by Davis-Little Funerals. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Sept. 9, 2019