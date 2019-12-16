Mildred Irene Creekmore
SPRING HOPE - Mildred Irene Creekmore, 97, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on December 14, 2019. She was born September 14, 1922 in Nash County to the late Eddie and Anna Holland. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Alvin (Shorty) Creekmore; brothers Edgar Holland, Clemon Holland, Ollie Holland and Tom Holland; sister Thelma Williams.
Irene was a member of Momeyer Baptist Church. Prior to her retirement, she worked as a seamstress at Nash Garment Company for many years. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be missed by those who knew and loved her.
Irene leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Floyd Messer Jr. of Emerald Isle and Larry Messer and wife Linda of Greenville; brother Eugene Holland; sister Beulah Cook; grandchildren Floyd Jackson Messer III and wife Christy, Nicole Messer Murray and husband Joseph, and Leigh Ashley Akins; great-grandchildren Cameron and Caleigh Messer, Will Murray, and Savannah Akins; numerous nieces and nephews and several special caregivers.
A graveside service will be held at Oakdale Cemetery in Spring Hope, NC on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 2:00 pm.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Creekmore family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Dec. 16, 2019