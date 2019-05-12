Milton Scott Hooks
ROCKY MOUNT - Milton Scott Hooks, age 75, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. Born in Wilson County, NC on April 28, 1944, he was the son of the late Robert Hooks and Elizabeth Scott Hooks. He was also preceded in death by his son, Martin Hooks; and brother Jonathon Hooks.
Milton was a longtime member of Arlington Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him, but his loving spirit will never be forgotten as he was everything to his family.
Milton leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife of 54 years, Jean Ellis Hooks; and son, Jay Hooks and wife, Amanda, of Rocky Mount. He is also survived by grandchildren, Mason, Jack, and Abbie Hooks; brother, Jerome Hooks; several nieces and nephews; and his yellow lab, Bear.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Visitation with the family will be from 12:30 PM to 1:45 PM prior to the service in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.
A Private Burial will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Arlington Baptist Church, 1500 Bethlehem Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27803.
Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on May 12, 2019