Rocky Mount Telegram

Morris DeVaughan Battle (1955 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord...."
    - Latya Silver
  • "In loving memory of a good man. May God comfort you during..."
    - Bill Ricks & Family
  • "Morris will be truly missed by our Kindred Home Health..."
    - Tarshica Lloyd
  • "Praying you Mildred and family. May God's peace and love be..."
    - Sylvia and Leonard Cofield
  • "Morris, you were such a joy to work with and will be missed..."
    - Heather Oneal
Service Information
Lea and Pope Funeral Home - Enfield
215 S. McDaniel St
Enfield, NC
27823
(252)-445-0011
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lea and Pope Funeral Home - Enfield
215 S. McDaniel St
Enfield, NC 27823
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
East End Baptist Church
928 E. Highland Avenue,
Rocky Mount,, NC
Obituary
Morris DeVaughan Battle

SWIFT CREEK - Mr. Morris Battle, age 64 transitioned unexpectedly, to his heavenly home Tuesday, July 9, 2019. He was at his home in the (Swift Creek) community, Whitakers, NC. He was born on January 14, 1955 in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

Visitation will be held at Lea-Pope Funeral Home, 213 S. McDaniel Street, Enfield, NC; Friday, July 12, 5:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. The Homegoing Service will be Saturday, July 13, 12:00 noon at East End Baptist Church, 928 E. Highland Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC. Reverend Dr. O.D. Sykes, Swift Creek Baptist Church is the eulogist. Entombment will follow in the Rocky Mount Memorial Park, 4454 Dortches Boulevard Rocky Mount, NC. In lieu of flowers the family has recommended funds for vocational rehabilitation and education purposes. Your contribution will be designated for his son, Paul Battle who has debilitating physical medical challenges, which requires extensive medical attention. Please send funds payable to Paul Battle c/o in care of Lea-Pope Funeral Home, Enfield, NC.

As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on July 12, 2019
