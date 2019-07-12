Morris DeVaughan Battle
SWIFT CREEK - Mr. Morris Battle, age 64 transitioned unexpectedly, to his heavenly home Tuesday, July 9, 2019. He was at his home in the (Swift Creek) community, Whitakers, NC. He was born on January 14, 1955 in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.
Visitation will be held at Lea-Pope Funeral Home, 213 S. McDaniel Street, Enfield, NC; Friday, July 12, 5:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. The Homegoing Service will be Saturday, July 13, 12:00 noon at East End Baptist Church, 928 E. Highland Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC. Reverend Dr. O.D. Sykes, Swift Creek Baptist Church is the eulogist. Entombment will follow in the Rocky Mount Memorial Park, 4454 Dortches Boulevard Rocky Mount, NC. In lieu of flowers the family has recommended funds for vocational rehabilitation and education purposes. Your contribution will be designated for his son, Paul Battle who has debilitating physical medical challenges, which requires extensive medical attention. Please send funds payable to Paul Battle c/o in care of Lea-Pope Funeral Home, Enfield, NC.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on July 12, 2019