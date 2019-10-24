Moses Winstead
WILSON - Moses Winstead, 86, passed away October 23, 2019. He was born on November 9, 1932 in Nash County to the late Henry and Mecie Winstead. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife Dorothy Williams Winstead. Moses served his country in the Army during the Korean War.
He is survived by his wife Betty Jones Winstead; daughters, Joyce Eason (Danny), Rhonda Williams (William), Wendy Boykin (Terry), Margie Norfleet (Tommy); son, Cheyenne Snipes; father in law, Junior Jones; grandchildren Amanda Eason, Dana Braswell, Haley Bailey, Dustin Evans, Hunter Rose, Bailey McDuffie, Morgan Norfleet, Brandon Boykin, Tyler Boykin; great grandchildren London Hines, Bella Braswell, Bentley Braswell, Emma Evans, Avery Evans, Levi Evans, and Paisley Evans.
A service to celebrate his life will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Kingdom International, formerly Taylors Chapel with Rev. Danny Eason officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Winstead family. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Oct. 24, 2019