Myrtle Sykes Harris
CHASE CITY, VA - Myrtle Sykes Harris, age 89, of Chase City, VA and formerly of Spring Hope passed away September 20, 2019. She was the widow of Linwood A. Harris and a longtime member of First Baptist Church. Surviving are her sons, David L. Harris (Sharon) of Clarksville; Richard L. Harris (Peggy), of Bracey; and William E. Harris of Blacksburg; brothers, Laverne Sykes, Spring Hope, NC; Eslie Sykes, Durham NC; sisters, Beulah Hudson, Nashville NC, and Magdalene Bartholomew, Spring Hope NC; grandchildren, David Wayne Harris (Melody); Heather Marie Cherry (Nathan); John Cotton (Brittany); and Ricky Cotton; great grandchildren, Matthew Brian Harris; Garryn Cotton; and Kaiser Cotton. A service of remembrance will be held 3:00 pm Sunday at First Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm Monday at Rocky Mount Memorial Park, Rocky Mount, NC. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 206 East Second Street, Chase City, VA 23924. Wood Funeral Service, Chase City, VA is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.woodfuneralservice.com
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Sept. 22, 2019