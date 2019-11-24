Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Bartholomew Boyette. View Sign Service Information Letchworth Funeral Home 101 W. 7th Street Scotland Neck , NC 27874 (252)-826-2035 Graveside service 11:00 AM Baptist Cemetery Scotland Neck , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary





CARY - Nancy Bartholomew Boyette, age 88, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Glenaire Retirement Community in Cary.



Nancy was the youngest child of the late Russell and Blanche Bartholomew and was born in Castalia, NC on December 15, 1930. She graduated from Rocky High School and completed her education at Women's College in Greensboro in 1953. Nancy returned to Rocky Mount, where she lived for several years before she married Gerson Boyette in 1957 and moved to Scotland Neck. In Scotland Neck, she was very active within the community, especially at the First Baptist Church and the Scotland Neck Library. She and Gerson moved to Cary in 1996.



In addition to her parents Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, David Gerson Boyette; her son, David Gerson Boyette, Jr.; and all six of her siblings.



She is survived by her son, Raymond Boyette and wife Karen, and granddaughter, Katherine of Rocky Mount; two nephews; and six nieces.



The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the entire Glenaire Healthcare staff, along with Transitions Hospice Care of Wake County for all their consideration, kindness, and professional care.



A celebration of life memorial graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Baptist Cemetery in Scotland Neck, with Rev. Paul Spradley officiating. A reception will follow the service at Letchworth-Sykes Funeral Service in Scotland Neck.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made directly to the Glenaire Foundation, 4000 Glenaire Circle, Cary, NC 27511 or online by visiting



Letchworth-Sykes Funeral Service in Scotland Neck is handling the arrangements for the Boyette family and online condolences can be directed to the family by visiting

