Nancy Peacock Goins
ROCKY MOUNT - Nancy Peacock Goins, 70, of Rocky Mount, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019.
Funeral, Monday, 11:00 AM, Wilson Memorial Service. The visitation will be at Wilson Memorial Service Sunday, 6:00 - 8:00 PM.
Nancy was retired from Nashville Elementary School having taught for 20 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gray and Mattie Pender Peacock.
She is survived by her husband, F. Winslow Goins; daughter, Traci Goins (Kim Fox) of Berne, Switzerland; son, Clay Goins (Susan) of Wilmington; grandson, Chase Goins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the , 930 B Wellness Dr, Greenville, NC 27834 or to First Christian Church, PO Box 2702, Wilson, NC 27894.
Arrangements by Wilson Memorial Service, 2811 Fieldstream Dr, N, Wilson, 237-7171; www.wilsonmemorialservice.com.
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Oct. 4, 2019