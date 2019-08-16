Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Niki Schirippa McAdams. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Memorial Gathering 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Lakeside Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Niki Schirippa McAdams



ROCKY MOUNT - Niki Schirippa McAdams, 47, died on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Born in Rocky Mount on March 4, 1972, she was the daughter of Richard "Dick" Schirippa and Cynthia "Cindy" Strickland



Niki graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Interior Design from East Carolina University and was also a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority. A customer service representative with Kinexo, Niki enjoyed helping others and in addition she was also a licensed Realtor. She was a woman of strong faith and was a member of Lakeside Baptist Church. Best known for her infectious laugh and personality, Niki will as well be remembered for her devotion and love to her husband and son and will be dearly missed by her family and all those who knew her.



In addition to her parents, Niki leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 20 years, Bradley McAdams and son Foster McAdams both of Rocky Mount. She is survived by her brothers Jamie and his wife Cathy and Wes Schirippa both of Florence, SC; as well as grandmothers Lela Strickland of Enfield and Eleanor Schirippa of Florence, SC. She is also survived her mother and father-in-law Mary and Larry McAdams of Rocky Mount, her sister-in-law Anna Clay McAdams Kroboth and her husband Richie; and nephews and nieces, Olivia and Alby Schirippa and Kaytan and Carter Kroboth.



A Celebration of Niki's Life will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at Lakeside Baptist Church with Pastor Dr. Jody Wright officiating. A Special Gathering of family and friends will be held the evening before, on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Wheeler and Woodlief Funeral Home. Following the service on Saturday at the church, friends are welcome to share their love and support and to offer fellowship in the Sugg of the Kincheloe Foyer.



In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions made to Polka Dot Mama Melanoma Foundation (



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

