Norma Blanche Pittard Knight
WILMINGTON - Norma Blanche Pittard Knight, 83, of Wilmington, NC, died at home on January 2, 2020.
Norma was born on February 2, 1936, in Warrenton, NC; the oldest daughter of the late George Norman Pittard and Cora Blanche Jenkins Pittard.
Norma graduated from Flora McDonald College and taught in public schools for ten years. She studied the art of Japanese flower arranging, receiving advanced teaching degrees in the Ikenobo and Ohara schools. Norma shared her love of flowers with her closest friends and with garden clubs throughout Eastern, NC. She was a member of the Rocky Mount Junior Guild, the Rocky Mount Garden Club and the Cape Fear Garden Club.
Norma was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Pittard Davis, and her brother, George Norman Pittard, IV, and is survived by her sister, Nancy Pittard Sieler, and her brother, Robert Jenkins Pittard.
Norma leaves behind her husband of sixty-two years, Dan Knight and their daughter, Rachel K. McKnight, son in law, Vince McKnight and granddaughter, Maria McKnight all of Wilmington.
A funeral service will be held at 1pm, Wednesday, January 8, at St. Andrew's On-the-Sound, conducted by The Rev'd Richard G. Elliot. Burial will be 12:30pm, Thursday, January 9, at Warrendale Cemetery in Norlina, NC.
The family will receive friends at the home and on Tuesday, January 7, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Andrews Mortuary, 1617 Market St., Wilmington, NC.
Memorials may be made to St. Andrew's On-the-Sound, 101 Airlie Road, Wilmington, NC 28403.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Jan. 5, 2020