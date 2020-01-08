Guest Book View Sign Service Information Carlisle Funeral Home 701 Hospital Drive Tarboro , NC 27886 (252)-823-0211 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Carlisle Funeral Home 701 Hospital Drive Tarboro , NC 27886 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM First Baptist Church of Tarboro Send Flowers Obituary

Norman Carlton Moseley



TARBORO - Norman Carlton Moseley passed away peacefully at home on January 3, 2020 after fighting a courageous battle against prostate cancer.



A memorial service will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020, 11:00 am at First Baptist Church of Tarboro with Reverend Lamont Hemminger officiating.



The U. S. Army will present military honors for his service to our country.



He was born on December 2, 1932 to Jesse Norman Moseley and Elise Carlton Moseley of LIttleton, NC.



Carlton was preceded in death by his parents, and by his first wife of 40 years Eileen Muckenfuss Moseley. He is survived by his wife of 14 years Catherine Powers-Moseley, and his daughters Lora Benoff and her husband, Fred of Winston-Salem and Sally Moseley of Tarboro.



Carlton graduated from Littleton High School in 1950. He attended NC State University for two years before being drafted into the U.S. Army and serving in Korea. After being honorably discharged in 1955, he attended and graduated from the College of William and Mary Technical Institute in Norfolk, VA. Beginning in 1958, he was employed by Carolina Telephone and Telegraph, retiring in 1997 with forty years of service.



While employed with the telephone company, he completed his Bachelor of Science degree at Atlantic Christian College in Wilson, NC. He thoroughly enjoyed his work at the telephone company as a Transmission Engineer, taking particular enjoyment in problem-solving and teaching classes.



Carlton obtained an amateur radio operator license, as well as an extra class license. With a call sign of W4YVY, he enjoyed many hours communicating with other ham radio operators.



Carlton was very active in the First Baptist Church; he served as an ordained deacon, participated on many committees, and acted as the church clerk for thirty-nine years.



An enthusiastic volunteer with the American Red Cross, Carlton served in an advisory capacity and donated 253 units of blood before his 2008 diagnosis with lymphoma prevented him from continuing to give blood.



Carlton generously gave his time to many volunteer activities, including participation in the Golden K, bell ringing with



The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Carlisle Funeral Home from 6:00 - 8:00 pm.



Contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 605 N. Main Street, Tarboro, NC 27886.



Arrangements are entrusted to Carlisle Funeral Home, 701 Hospital Drive, Tarboro, NC 27886. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

Norman Carlton MoseleyTARBORO - Norman Carlton Moseley passed away peacefully at home on January 3, 2020 after fighting a courageous battle against prostate cancer.A memorial service will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020, 11:00 am at First Baptist Church of Tarboro with Reverend Lamont Hemminger officiating.The U. S. Army will present military honors for his service to our country.He was born on December 2, 1932 to Jesse Norman Moseley and Elise Carlton Moseley of LIttleton, NC.Carlton was preceded in death by his parents, and by his first wife of 40 years Eileen Muckenfuss Moseley. He is survived by his wife of 14 years Catherine Powers-Moseley, and his daughters Lora Benoff and her husband, Fred of Winston-Salem and Sally Moseley of Tarboro.Carlton graduated from Littleton High School in 1950. He attended NC State University for two years before being drafted into the U.S. Army and serving in Korea. After being honorably discharged in 1955, he attended and graduated from the College of William and Mary Technical Institute in Norfolk, VA. Beginning in 1958, he was employed by Carolina Telephone and Telegraph, retiring in 1997 with forty years of service.While employed with the telephone company, he completed his Bachelor of Science degree at Atlantic Christian College in Wilson, NC. He thoroughly enjoyed his work at the telephone company as a Transmission Engineer, taking particular enjoyment in problem-solving and teaching classes.Carlton obtained an amateur radio operator license, as well as an extra class license. With a call sign of W4YVY, he enjoyed many hours communicating with other ham radio operators.Carlton was very active in the First Baptist Church; he served as an ordained deacon, participated on many committees, and acted as the church clerk for thirty-nine years.An enthusiastic volunteer with the American Red Cross, Carlton served in an advisory capacity and donated 253 units of blood before his 2008 diagnosis with lymphoma prevented him from continuing to give blood.Carlton generously gave his time to many volunteer activities, including participation in the Golden K, bell ringing with the Salvation Army , and disaster relief efforts with the Baptists on Mission, where he also utilized his radio communication skills to help others.The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Carlisle Funeral Home from 6:00 - 8:00 pm.Contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 605 N. Main Street, Tarboro, NC 27886.Arrangements are entrusted to Carlisle Funeral Home, 701 Hospital Drive, Tarboro, NC 27886. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.carlislefuneralhome.com As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Jan. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Salvation Army Return to Today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close