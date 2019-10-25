Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman Douglas "Doug" Matthews. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Pineview Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

ROCKY MOUNT - Norman Douglas "Doug" Matthews, age 76, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Born in Edgecombe County, NC on November 4, 1942, he was the son of the late Norman Dalton Matthews and Frances Widdifield Matthews. He was also predeceased by his brother, Tommy Matthews.



Doug was a veteran of the United States Navy having served during the Vietnam Conflict. He was an Air Control Operator onboard the aircraft carrier USS Intrepid (CV-11), also known as The Fighting "I" during the recovery mission of NASA's Gemini 3. Following his service in the Navy, Doug became a fireman for the City of Rocky Mount Fire Department where he was nicknamed "Stormin' Norman" by his fellow fire fighters. He served the community and citizens of Rocky Mount until his retirement following 30 years as a Fire Captain. A proud father and grandfather, Doug would always make it a priority to attend many of his grandchildren's events, be it a ball game, swim meet, or whatever the occasion, he remained dedicated to watching them grow and was their favorite fan. In his off time, Doug especially enjoyed working in his garden or simply enjoying the peacefulness of the outdoors. A loving father and grandfather, brother, and a great friend to many, Doug will be forever missed and never forgotten.



Doug leaves behind to cherish his memory, his daughter, Teresa Matthews Brewer and her husband, Todd of Nashville; two sons, Douglas Wayne Matthews of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Stephen Travis Matthews and his wife, Terri of Wilson; and his grandchildren, Allyson and Haley Matthews, Rylee and Reagan Brewer and Dalton Matthews. He also leaves behind to cherish his memories his sister, Dorothy Matthews "Dot" Langley and her husband, Gene; and nephew and nieces, Randy Langley, Barbara Dickens, Leslie Matthews, and Barbara Huff.



A Memorial Graveside Service will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Pineview cemetery. A visitation with the family will be on Sunday afternoon, October 27, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home and Cremation Services.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com. Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Oct. 25, 2019

