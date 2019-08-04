Norman Thorp Robinson
APEX - Norman Thorp Robinson, 81, of Apex, passed away July 29, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Norman passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side.
Norman was born November 10, 1937 to the late Percy and Margaret (Luper) Robinson in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. Through the years, Norman developed a love for traveling, reading, playing golf, watching Durham Bulls baseball games and all things related to Les Miserables.
Norman was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force, having served his country in France and Germany.
After leaving the Air Force, Norman went on to spend 32 years of his professional career with CSX Transportation in Rocky Mount and Hamlet, NC. He worked his way up to the General Manager position before retiring.
Norman was very spiritual. He was hard working, loving and compassionate with a dry sense of humor. His family meant the world to him, especially his loving wife of 56 years, Myrna.
Norman is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Julia Weaver.
Norman is survived by his wife, Myrna Kay Bell Robinson, daughters, Elizabeth Robinson and Jennifer Robinson White (Jeff), grandchildren, Brandon Slifker and Conner White, brother, Dwight Robinson and sister, Shirley Frederick.
A graveside service will take place on Monday, August 5 at 11:00am at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 221 Union Street, Cary, NC 27511.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Norman's honor may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 221 Union Street, Cary, NC 27511 and Transitions Lifecare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
