Olga Dildy Strickland
TARBORO - Olga Dildy Strickland, 92, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. She was born in Greene County, March 17, 1927 to the late Herman B. and Sue Ellis Dildy. Olga loved cooking and taking day trips throughout North Carolina.
She was preceded in death by her husband,
Louis Strickland, four sisters and five brothers.
She is survived by a son, Dennis Strickland
(Linda) and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 12:30-2:00 p.m. at Cornerstone Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held following the visitation at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Billy Webb officiating. Burial will follow at Rocky Mount Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
The family would like to give a special Thanks to the staff of the Fountains at the Albemarle, Tarboro for their kind, compassionate care. Also, a special Thanks to Kindred Hospice of Tarboro.
