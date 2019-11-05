Ollie Ray Lamm
ROCKY MOUNT - Ollie Ray Lamm, 89, of Rocky Mount, passed away Sunday. Graveside funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Evergreen Memorial Park, 2800 Nash St. N, Wilson, NC.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., at Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Home, 2704 Nash St. N, Wilson, NC.
Ollie was the long-time owner of Rocky Mount Feed and Farm Supply.
Surviving are his wife, Geraldine Pope Lamm; two sons, Roger Lamm (Pam) of Rocky Mount and Tony Lamm (Wanda) of Rocky Mount; four grandchildren, Kristi Lamm Gloe of Newport, Seth Lee Lamm of Greenville, Timothy Wayne Jackson of Wilson, and Lorrie Ann Davis of Castalia; seven great-grandchildren; and one sister, Faye Rose of Pikeville.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Ruby Davis Lamm; parents, Lee and Celia Hayes Lamm; three sisters; and four brothers.
Funeral services are under the direction of Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Home, Wilson, NC. Online condolences may be sent to www.thomasyelverton.com. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Nov. 5, 2019