Ora Mae Lewis



GREENSBORO - Ora Lewis, of Greensboro NC, departed this life on July 2, 2019. She was born on January 8, 1931 in Edgecombe County, NC, to Blanche and James Shaw.



Ora Lewis was married for 71 years to Morris Roger Lewis, whose death preceded hers by just six weeks. Her family is comforted that the two of theminseparable in life are once again together in the Spirit. To their union was born six children: Morris Lewis Jr (Maria); Sheila Williams (Rockie); Lisa Emory (Frank); Crystal Brown (Burrell); Tracie Fonville; and Amy McNair (David). Their union was also blessed with 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.



Ora Lewis was a devoted mother to her family and to everyone in the zone of one of her big hugs. She worked for many years as a beautician, creating and maintaining the hairstyles of innumerable Edgecombe county and Greensboro residents. Of course, the true business of her beauty parlor was the circulation of information and dispensation of sage advice! Ora Lewis derived particular joy from spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Indeed, in her world, a perfect Sunday was one where the family would gather at her house after church for dinner, laughter, and spirited conversation.



Until her world was constricted by the ravages of Alzheimer's disease, Ora Lewis was a fixture in and pillar of Holy Temple Holiness Church, the institution her husband founded and she helped to build. She will be remembered for her ready smile, loving heart, and generous spirit.



Visitation will be Monday July 8th from 12-1pm and Funeral Services will immediately follow. Providence Baptist Church 1106 Tuscaloosa Street, Greensboro, NC 27406. Interment at Lakeview Memorial Park.



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

