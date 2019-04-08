Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Otha Lee Oakley



ROCKY MOUNT - Otha Lee Oakley, age 93, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Born in Edgecombe County, NC on June 28, 1925, he was the son of the late Roland Lee Oakley and Mary Clark Oakley. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Daniel Oakley; his daughter, Wanda Gail



Otha leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughter, Carol Oakley Pridgen and her husband, Michael of Rocky Mount; his grandchildren, Kevin Oakley Smith and his wife Taylor, Brandy Thomas; great grandchildren, Logan Huey, Skylar Huey, Brendan Bales, Caiden and Trenton Moore. He is also survived by sister, Lois Price of Rocky Mount; brothers, Alton Oakley of Rocky Mount and Harvey Oakley of CA; son-in-law Howard Smith of Rocky Mount.



The family will receive friends and relatives on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.



A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Rocky Mount Memorial Park with Pastor Lee Price officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorial can be made in Otha's memory to the , 930 B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

Otha Lee OakleyROCKY MOUNT - Otha Lee Oakley, age 93, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Born in Edgecombe County, NC on June 28, 1925, he was the son of the late Roland Lee Oakley and Mary Clark Oakley. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Daniel Oakley; his daughter, Wanda Gail Smith ; sister Evelyn Woodcock; brothers, Bill and Robert Oakley.Otha leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughter, Carol Oakley Pridgen and her husband, Michael of Rocky Mount; his grandchildren, Kevin Oakley Smith and his wife Taylor, Brandy Thomas; great grandchildren, Logan Huey, Skylar Huey, Brendan Bales, Caiden and Trenton Moore. He is also survived by sister, Lois Price of Rocky Mount; brothers, Alton Oakley of Rocky Mount and Harvey Oakley of CA; son-in-law Howard Smith of Rocky Mount.The family will receive friends and relatives on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Rocky Mount Memorial Park with Pastor Lee Price officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial can be made in Otha's memory to the , 930 B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Funeral Home Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount

1130 N. Winstead Ave

Rocky Mount , NC 27804

(252) 451-8800 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Apr. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.