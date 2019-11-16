Patricia Keel Lindsey
WILSON - Patricia Keel Lindsey, 84, of Wilson passed away Wednesday. Her funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church, 311 Nash Street, Wilson. A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday in Pineview Cemetery, 761 E Raleigh Road, Rocky Mount.
The family will receive friends Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at Joyner's Funeral Home, 4100 Raleigh Road Parkway, Wilson and other times at the home of son, Michael.
Patricia is survived by her sons, Michael Lindsey and wife, Kelly, and Patrick Lindsey and Tanya Hale; grandchildren, Sonya Horton, April Lindsey, Lance Nunn, Megan Richey and husband, Luke and Madison Lindsey, and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Madison Lindsey; daughter, Roberta Ann Fulghum; son, William Madison "Matt" Lindsey and her grandson, Michael Brandon Nunn.
Flowers are welcome or please consider memorials in Patricia's memory to First Baptist Church, Music Program, PO Box 1467, Wilson, North Carolina 27894.
Condolences may be directed to Joyner's Funeral Home at www.joyners.net.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
