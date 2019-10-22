Pattie Marie Williams Jenkins
NASHVILLE - Pattie Marie Williams Jenkins, 94, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019. She was born January 29, 1925 in Nash County to the late Lonnie E. and Betty Tunnell Williams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Ward Jenkins; sons Johnnie W. Jenkins, Jr., Robert E. (Edd) Jenkins; grandson, Chad Jenkins; brothers Bruce Williams, Hoyt Williams and Roger Williams.
Pattie is survived by daughter, Janice Satterwhite (David) of Henderson; grandchildren John Jenkins (Allison), Julie Robinson (John McCarthy), Kyle Jenkins (Rhonda), David Robinson (Tina); great grandchildren Jordan Robinson, Madie Jenkins, Jackson McCarthy, Kelsi McCarthy, Carson Jenkins, Gray Jenkins; sister, Mrs. Tommie Thompson of Rocky Mount and a very special sitter, Brenda Keeter.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Philadelphia Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends 12:30 ~ 2:00 PM prior to the service at Philadelphia Baptist Church.
Flowers will be appreciated or donations to Philadelphia Baptist Church, 6701 Taylors Store Rd. Nashville, NC 27856.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Jenkins family
