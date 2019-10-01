Paul Brantley, Jr.
ROCKY MOUNT - Paul Brantley, Jr., 66, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by parents, Paul and Ada Brantley and nephew, Blake Wester. He leaves behind to cherish his memory a son, Timmy, and sisters Betty Capps (Cecil), Elizabeth Shelton (Carl) and Rebecca McCormich (Grady).
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 7 pm at Christ Covenant Church, 3124 Belmont Lake Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.
in lieu of flowers memorial may be made to Nash Hospice, 2460 Curtis Ellis Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Oct. 1, 2019