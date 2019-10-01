Rocky Mount Telegram

Paul Brantley Jr.

  • "May Lord be with family love u all"
    - Tootie Sullivan
  • "May our Lord wrap His arms around you. You are all in our..."
    - George Skinner
  • "May the love of friends and family carry you through your..."
    - Mike & Eden Hagwood
City of Oaks Cremation
4900 Green Road
Raleigh, NC
27616
(919)-438-1649
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Christ Covenant Church
3124 Belmont Lake Drive
Rocky Mount, NC
Paul Brantley, Jr.

ROCKY MOUNT - Paul Brantley, Jr., 66, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by parents, Paul and Ada Brantley and nephew, Blake Wester. He leaves behind to cherish his memory a son, Timmy, and sisters Betty Capps (Cecil), Elizabeth Shelton (Carl) and Rebecca McCormich (Grady).

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 7 pm at Christ Covenant Church, 3124 Belmont Lake Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.

in lieu of flowers memorial may be made to Nash Hospice, 2460 Curtis Ellis Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.

As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Oct. 1, 2019
