LAKE GASTON/MACON - Paul Dewey Proctor III died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at his home. After a courageous and long battle with depression and anxiety the pain became unbearable and Paul took his own life.



Paul was born to Paul and Frances Proctor in 1965. As a child he resided in Edgecombe County and attended school in Nash County. As an adult, he earned his license as a Licensed Practical Nurse and dedicated his career to caring for geriatric patients, often with their own mental health diagnosis. He delivered exceptional care and took great pride in the love he gave them daily.



Paul was happiest outdoors. He loved his time in and on the water - swimming, fishing, and boating around Lake Gaston. He also found a calmness when his feet were in the sand of the Atlantic Ocean. His golf cart was his favorite form of transportation, often taking him deep into the woods where he would enjoy time with his daughters and soaking up the peace he found in the nature around him. Paul loved to travel, especially with his family. He enjoyed time spent cruising, annual trips to Michigan, enjoying Disney with his children, and a fishing excursion anywhere possible including Canada. Paul was also a collector, collecting baseball cards and building collections for his daughters: one received miniature books and the other received personalized Christmas ornaments.



It was his daughters, Leah and Elliana, that brought him the greatest joy in life. He helped raise two strong women who are courageous in everything they do, including their determination to share his story honestly and openly. They enjoyed time together at the lake, playing dice and Shanghai, often laughing into the night.



Paul was proceeded in death by his parents Paul and Frances Proctor. He is survived by daughter, Leah Proctor and her spouse, Rachel Woods of Raleigh, NC and his daughter Elliana Proctor of Winterville, NC. He is also survived by his sister Emily Davis and her spouse, Ronnie, his loving nephew, Michael Mitkos, and his devoted companion his beagle, Effie.



A private family service will be held, bringing together the people that loved him the most, the hobbies they shared together, and celebrating his life and his first days without pain. Memorial donations can be made in Paul's name to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (



Arrangements by Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at



