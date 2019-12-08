Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Ann Edwards Dickens. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Visitation 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Peggy Ann Edwards Dickens



NASHVILLE - Peggy Ann Edwards Dickens, age 76, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Born in Halifax County, NC on November 10, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Shelton Edwards and Mabel Wright Edwards. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Oscar Lewis Edwards.



Peggy retired as a Payroll Accountant from JP Stevens/Bibb Company. She taught Sunday School for many years at Lebanon United Methodist Church. Not only did she share her love of the Lord with children at church, but she also shared her love of Christ to her family. Peggy's love for preparing family meals and bringing laughter and happiness to the family table was always a cherished moment. She enjoyed using her many cookbooks she had acquired over the years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. But most of all, she was a most wonderful friend, and her heart and spirit will forever be remembered.



Peggy leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband of 56 years, Ronnie Eugene Dickens; children, Nathan Elton Dickens and wife, Mary Sue Dickens, of Sanford, Lisa Ann Dickens Lee and husband, Scott Lee, of Nashville. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Haven Ann Lee, Kaileigh Madison Lee, Christian Scott Lee, Brennan Edward Lee; step-grandchildren, Chad Kaylon Case, Clifford Kevin Case, Tara LeAnne Case; step-great-grandchildren, Natalie Sophia Case-Santos, Levi Rowyn Santos, Maximus Yilin Case, Charles Kaylon Case; siblings, Mary Edwards Hammack, Vicki Edwards Anderson, Carlton Shelton Edwards, Frances Ernestine Edwards, Wayne McCoy Edwards; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Pastor Chris Fowler officiating. Burial will follow the service at Red Oak Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends and relatives on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.



Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made in Peggy's memory to The American Kidney Fund, 192 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD, 20852 or Red Oak Baptist Church, PO Box 260, Red Oak, NC 27868.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

