Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Denton Blythe. View Sign Service Information WRIGHT FUNERAL HOME 206 W. 4TH AVENUE Franklin , VA 23851-1734 (757)-562-4144 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM WRIGHT FUNERAL HOME 206 W. 4TH AVENUE Franklin , VA 23851-1734 View Map Funeral 2:00 PM Franklin Bapt. Church Burial 11:00 AM Rocky Mount Mem. Park Send Flowers Obituary

Peggy Denton Blythe



FRANKLIN, Va. - Peggy Denton Blythe, 87, affectionately known as "Mema", died Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with family at her side. Born on July 3, 1932 in Nash County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Y. Denton and Eula Hedgepeth Denton Rowe fondly known as "Granny Lucy" and was predeceased by her former husband Joseph A. Blythe. Peggy graduated from Rocky Mount High School and attended Chowan College where she received a Certificate in Business. She worked at Norfolk General Hospital in Medical Records and then worked many years as the office manager for Thornton Koontz and Spalding dental office. She retired at the age of 77.



Peggy was a very active member of Franklin Baptist Church and served as a Sunday School teacher for 50+ years. She participated in choir, handbells, bible studies, and various committees. Peggy served on the school board of Franklin High School, Franklin YMCA board, PTA and Franklin Women's Club.



Survivors include her children Joseph Blake Blythe (Diane) of Winton, NC, Wanda L. Blythe (Wayne Briley) of South Boston, Neda B. Flores of Nashville, TN, Linda B. Howell of Greenville, NC and Lisa B. Turner (Bruce) of Sedley; five grandchildren Courtney B. Jackson (Jeff), Kirstin B. Riddle (Stephen), Chelsea B. Garner (Shawn), Joseph W. "Billy" Nixon and Morgan L. Howell; five great-grandchildren Chase and Elani Jackson, Gilly and Everett Riddle, and Letty Garner; and former daughter-in-law Terry Blythe of Franklin. Mema was loved by family and friends and will be remembered for her beautiful smile and sweet personality.



A Funeral Service will be held at 2 PM Friday, August 2, 2019 in Franklin Baptist Church with Dr. Charles Qualls officiating. Burial will be Saturday at 11 AM in Rocky Mount Memorial Park, Rocky Mount, NC. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6 to 8 PM in Wright Funeral Home and suggests that memorial donations be made to Franklin Baptist Church, 208 N. High Street, Franklin, VA 23851 or .



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

Peggy Denton BlytheFRANKLIN, Va. - Peggy Denton Blythe, 87, affectionately known as "Mema", died Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with family at her side. Born on July 3, 1932 in Nash County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Y. Denton and Eula Hedgepeth Denton Rowe fondly known as "Granny Lucy" and was predeceased by her former husband Joseph A. Blythe. Peggy graduated from Rocky Mount High School and attended Chowan College where she received a Certificate in Business. She worked at Norfolk General Hospital in Medical Records and then worked many years as the office manager for Thornton Koontz and Spalding dental office. She retired at the age of 77.Peggy was a very active member of Franklin Baptist Church and served as a Sunday School teacher for 50+ years. She participated in choir, handbells, bible studies, and various committees. Peggy served on the school board of Franklin High School, Franklin YMCA board, PTA and Franklin Women's Club.Survivors include her children Joseph Blake Blythe (Diane) of Winton, NC, Wanda L. Blythe (Wayne Briley) of South Boston, Neda B. Flores of Nashville, TN, Linda B. Howell of Greenville, NC and Lisa B. Turner (Bruce) of Sedley; five grandchildren Courtney B. Jackson (Jeff), Kirstin B. Riddle (Stephen), Chelsea B. Garner (Shawn), Joseph W. "Billy" Nixon and Morgan L. Howell; five great-grandchildren Chase and Elani Jackson, Gilly and Everett Riddle, and Letty Garner; and former daughter-in-law Terry Blythe of Franklin. Mema was loved by family and friends and will be remembered for her beautiful smile and sweet personality.A Funeral Service will be held at 2 PM Friday, August 2, 2019 in Franklin Baptist Church with Dr. Charles Qualls officiating. Burial will be Saturday at 11 AM in Rocky Mount Memorial Park, Rocky Mount, NC. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6 to 8 PM in Wright Funeral Home and suggests that memorial donations be made to Franklin Baptist Church, 208 N. High Street, Franklin, VA 23851 or . www.wrightfuneralhome.org As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Aug. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations