Peggy Denton Blythe
FRANKLIN, Va. - Peggy Denton Blythe, 87, affectionately known as "Mema", died Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with family at her side. Born on July 3, 1932 in Nash County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Y. Denton and Eula Hedgepeth Denton Rowe fondly known as "Granny Lucy" and was predeceased by her former husband Joseph A. Blythe. Peggy graduated from Rocky Mount High School and attended Chowan College where she received a Certificate in Business. She worked at Norfolk General Hospital in Medical Records and then worked many years as the office manager for Thornton Koontz and Spalding dental office. She retired at the age of 77.
Peggy was a very active member of Franklin Baptist Church and served as a Sunday School teacher for 50+ years. She participated in choir, handbells, bible studies, and various committees. Peggy served on the school board of Franklin High School, Franklin YMCA board, PTA and Franklin Women's Club.
Survivors include her children Joseph Blake Blythe (Diane) of Winton, NC, Wanda L. Blythe (Wayne Briley) of South Boston, Neda B. Flores of Nashville, TN, Linda B. Howell of Greenville, NC and Lisa B. Turner (Bruce) of Sedley; five grandchildren Courtney B. Jackson (Jeff), Kirstin B. Riddle (Stephen), Chelsea B. Garner (Shawn), Joseph W. "Billy" Nixon and Morgan L. Howell; five great-grandchildren Chase and Elani Jackson, Gilly and Everett Riddle, and Letty Garner; and former daughter-in-law Terry Blythe of Franklin. Mema was loved by family and friends and will be remembered for her beautiful smile and sweet personality.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2 PM Friday, August 2, 2019 in Franklin Baptist Church with Dr. Charles Qualls officiating. Burial will be Saturday at 11 AM in Rocky Mount Memorial Park, Rocky Mount, NC. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6 to 8 PM in Wright Funeral Home and suggests that memorial donations be made to Franklin Baptist Church, 208 N. High Street, Franklin, VA 23851 or . www.wrightfuneralhome.org
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Aug. 1, 2019